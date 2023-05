Enrique Iglesias Is 48 (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (5/8), to HOLLYWOOD RECORDS VP/Rock & Alternative BUDDY DEAL, iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS Region SVP Programming and KKDM/DES MOINES PD JEFF CAGE, iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY-INDIANA Dir./Country Programming ASHLEY WILSON, NRG MEDIA/CEDAR RAPIDS-WATERLOO, IA Market Mgr. ALLYSON HILLMAN, former iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS SVPP DAVE HILL, HAMILTON COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO BOB HAMILTON, KEY NETWORKS Pres./COO JIM HIGGINS, WCBS/NEW YORK's and SIRIUSXM's “BROADWAY” BILL LEE, WESTWOOD ONE’s JOHN TROUT, NASHVILLE RADIO SYNDICATIONS' Pres. MICHELLE JASKO, former WNBM/NEW YORK’s SHARON “LA LOCA” MONTERO, KSEQ/FRESNO’s DJ KAY RICH, and to ALPHA MEDIA/COLUMBIA, SC Dir./Pop & Rock BRENDAN CROGHAN.

Celebrating Birthdays on TUESDAY (5/9), AUDACY/PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF, KXXR/MINNEAPOLIS PD DEREK MADDEN, SIRIUSXM’s GERONIMO, COX MEDIA/MIAMI Dir./Operations PHIL MICHAELS TRUEBA, WALR/ATLANTA and WHUR/WASHINGTON DC’s FRANK SKI, ADLARGE MEDIA VP/Affiliate Sales And Content JESSICA SHERMAN, WWKA/ORLANDO's BOBBY MITCHELL, MUNCHKIN RADIO’s MIKE PEER, PROMOTIONALLY SPEAKING Marketing Dir. SONYA GREEN, retired SUMMITMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MO VP/GM REX HANSEN, WQUN-A/HAMDEN, CT OM and WXPK/NEW YORK's PAM LANDRY, former MERCURY NASHVILLE’s CHARLIE DEAN, K.M. RICHARDS PROGRAMMING SERVICES’ K.M. RICHARDS, BROADCASTBASEMENT.COM's CHRIS LANUTI, TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK's LAURA GONZO, WQQO/TOLEDO’s ERIC CHASE, and ALPHA MEDIA/JACKSON, MS Market Mgr. RICKY MITCHELL.

« see more Net News