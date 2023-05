Billy Joel Is 74 (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (5/9), to AUDACY/PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF, KXXR/MINNEAPOLIS PD DEREK MADDEN, SIRIUSXM’s GERONIMO, COX MEDIA/MIAMI Dir./Operations PHIL MICHAELS TRUEBA, WALR/ATLANTA and WHUR/WASHINGTON DC’s FRANK SKI, ADLARGE MEDIA VP/Affiliate Sales And Content JESSICA SHERMAN, WWKA/ORLANDO's BOBBY MITCHELL, MUNCHKIN RADIO’s MIKE PEER, PROMOTIONALLY SPEAKING Marketing Dir. SONYA GREEN, retired SUMMITMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MO VP/GM REX HANSEN, WQUN-A/HAMDEN, CT OM and WXPK/NEW YORK's PAM LANDRY, former MERCURY NASHVILLE’s CHARLIE DEAN, K.M. RICHARDS PROGRAMMING SERVICES’ K.M. RICHARDS, BROADCASTBASEMENT.COM's CHRIS LANUTI, TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK's LAURA GONZO, WQQO/TOLEDO’s ERIC CHASE, and to ALPHA MEDIA/JACKSON, MS Market Mgr. RICKY MITCHELL.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (5/10), KATY ON THE HILL Co-founder THOM MOCARSKY, SIRIUSXM Dir./Music Programming BOB BUCHMANN, iHEARTMEDIA/PITTSBURGH SVPP DAVID EDGAR, TAURUS PRODUCTIONS' DAVID GARIANO, LEX & TERRY’s LEX STALEY, former WJLK-WOBM/MONMOUTH-OCEAN PD STEVE ARDOLINA, WMFQ/GAINESVILLE PD BILL BARR, DMS/GRAND CAYMAN OM RON BOWEN, LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS’ MATT CALDARONELLO, WMXQ/MUNCIE, IN’s BRIAN CASEY, KBER/SALT LAKE CITY’s DARBY, NETJAMSTV.COM’s DAVE ROSS, PARADE RADIOFAX'S JOHN FORD, KISV/BAKERSFIELD’s RANDY MARTINEZ, YMF MEDIA/COLUMBIA, SC OM DAVE STEWART, WUBB/SAVANNAH's MARK LINDSEY, KHTP/SEATTLE’s BRE RUIZ, former WASH-WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C. Promotions Dir. NIA MARCIANTE, WKCQ/SAGINAW’s SETH JUSTICE and KFRG/RIVERSIDE’s ANTHONY DONATELLI.

