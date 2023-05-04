New Series

A new seven-episode podcast is a documentary on the train derailment and chemical leak in EAST PALESTINE, OH. "DERAILMENT DISASTER: CRISIS IN EAST PALESTINE," produced by BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS and created and hosted by JARID WATSON, PRISCILLA WATSON, and JOSH MIELY, has debuted with the first three episodes available now.

WATSON said, “What listeners will find compelling is the astounding level of control the railroad industry has over the economy, while local and state governments have no legal power to protect their citizens. As residents of the surrounding EAST PALESTINE area, living just 15 miles away, and as career content creators and multi-media journalists, we uncovered shocking evidence of industry-wide negligence and learned that derailments happen more often than one might think.”

