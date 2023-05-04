Q1 Financials

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS first quarter 2023 revenue increased 1.3% year-over-year to $25.3 million. Station operating income fell $770,000 to $4.8 million, and operating income dipped from $1.7 million to $905,000. Free cash flow was down from $1.9 million to $1.1 million. Net income dropped from $1.2 million to $920,000 (15 cents/diluted share).

The company paid a quarterly dividend of 25 cents/share on APRIL 7th.

