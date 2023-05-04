Discount

LIVE NATION's "Concert Week" is back, with discounted $25 tickets for more than 3,800 shows across NORTH AMERICA this year. Artists whose shows are available in the promotion include 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BECK and PHOENIX, BEBE REXHA, BIG TIME RUSH, FALL OUT BOY, JANET JACKSON, MAROON 5, SHANIA TWAIN, LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, SNOOP DOGG, and many more. The $25 price includes all fees except taxes.

The promotion runs from MAY 10th through the 16th, with VERIZON and RAKUTEN presales starting MAY 9th.

