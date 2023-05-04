Shomby

It has been a big topic of recent discussion that Country radio appears to be shifting from being song-driven to being more artist-driven. But if that’s the case, how should stations take advantage of the change on the air? That’s the question posed by COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY in his latest column for ALL ACCESS.

“Due to the fact that music listening/discovery has experienced a shift with streaming and playlists,” he writes, “is it time to adjust the archaic artist separation rules for music scheduling?… With most artist separation sitting at between 45 minutes to an hour, how about playing these hottest artists every 20-30 minutes?”

SHOMBY continues, “Take a look at your own streaming playlists. If you really like an artist, how many of his/her songs are on that playlist, and how often do they play? I’ll bet it would be more than once every 45 minutes. I’m not proposing doing this for all artists, of course not! Just for those who warrant it. By that, I mean anyone who is hot right now, but not someone who had a slew of hits several years ago.

“Outplay your competition,” SHOMBY says. “Create some memorable moments around these artists and songs, especially coinciding with album releases. Take advantage of opportunities with their tours/sponsorships. It is back to being all about the artist!”

Read more in SHOMBY’s latest column, “It’s All About The Artist … Again,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

