Coleman Insights 'Ask Me Anything' Webinar To Answer Music Testing Questions
by Perry Michael Simon
May 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM (PT)
The third in a series of COLEMAN INSIGHTS "Ask Me Anything" webinars, streaming on MAY 10th 2-2:15p (ET), will answer questions relating to music testing.
VP/Consultant and Marketing Dir. JAY NACHLIS and VP/Consultant and Dir./Qualitative Services MEGHAN CAMPBELL will host the session, with Dir./Client Services KIMBERLY BRYANT moderating. Register and submit questions for the webinar here.