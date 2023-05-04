Kennedy (Photo: Miranda Kennedy / Vox)

NPR "MORNING EDITION" and "UP FIRST" Supervising Senior Editor MIRANDA KENNEDY is joining VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK as Executive Producer for "TODAY, EXPLAINED," starting MAY 30th. As part of her new position, KENNEDY will manage the public radio presence of "TODAY, EXPLAINED."

“MIRANDA is an experienced leader with a track record of excellence in audio journalism, and we could not be more excited to have her at VOX,” said Exec. Dir./Audio KATHERINE WELLS. “We look forward to partnering with her on TODAY, EXPLAINED as we continue the show’s mission of explaining the news to audiences across the country.”

