CMA Fest Programming Announced

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE will offer special programs, conversations, and performances during CMA FEST week in JUNE. The programs include CMT's "Next Women Of Country" on FRIDAY JUNE 9th, a session with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter LAURA VELTZ, and a film screening of the LEANN RIMES-narrated documentary "FAN FAIR PHENOMENON" on JUNE 10th.

The conversation with CMT's "Next Women Of Country" will feature KIMBERLY KELLY, CATIE OFFERMAN, MARYNN TAYLOR, KASEY TYNDALL and JULIE WILLIAMS FRIDAY at 12:30 (CT) in the museum's CMA THEATER.

The other two programs, both on SATURDAY, will be in the museum's FORD THEATER, with the songwriter session at 12p (CT) and the film screening at 2:30 (CT).

« see more Net News