Hard Rock Stage Lineup Announced

CMA Fest announced the return of the HARD ROCK stage at the HARD ROCK CAFE in downtown NASHVILLE for this year's CMA FEST, set for JUNE 8-11. Additionally, LAINEY WILSON will be the first performer on the festival's CHEVY RIVERFRONT STAGE, taking the stage on THURSDAY, JUNE 8th at 10:15a (CT).

Prior to WILSON’s performance, the TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY (TSU) Marching Band will march across the JOHN SIEGENTHALER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE before taking the CHEVY RIVERFRONT STAGE to perform songs from their GRAMMY-winning album THE URBAN HYMNAL.

The HARD ROCK stage will host live music from 10:15a to 4:40p daily, including free sets from BOOMTOWN SAINTS, LOGAN CROSBY, TYLER DIAL, EVERETTE, FANCY HAGOOD, JORDAN FLETCHER, JORDAN HARVEY, MIKO MARKS, SEAN STEMALY, “Country Proud” with artists BROOKE EDEN, SHELLY FAIRCHILD, CHRIS HOUSMAN, ANGIE K and ADAM MAC, and many more.

CMA also revealed performers for its DR. PEPPER AMP STAGE at ASCEND PARK, including TY HERNDON, RAELYNN and MICHELLE WRIGHT; for its CHEVY VIBES STAGE at RIVERFRONT PARK, including KING CALAWAY and JAKE WORTHINGTON; and for its MAUI JIM REVERB STAGE at BRIDGESTONE ARENA, including ANDREW JANNAKOS, TREA LANDON and JOHN MORGAN.

All CMA FEST stage lineups are available in the official CMA FEST app and on CMAfest.com, and are subject to change. Additional lineups will be announced in the coming weeks. Artists performing at CMA FEST donate their time so that a portion of proceeds can directly benefit music education initiatives across the U.S. through the CMA FOUNDATION.

