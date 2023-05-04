Added To This Year's ACM Awards

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has added radio and television personality BOBBY BONES to the "58th ACM AWARDS" for “Bachstage With BOBBY BONES,” segments which will showcase behind-the-scenes interviews with artists after big show moments. The announcement comes just a few weeks after BONES shared an exclusive first look at this year’s ACM AWARDS nominees on his nationally syndicated THE BOBBY BONES SHOW (NET NEWS 4/12).

BONES said, "The ACM AWARDS are always such a great night in Country music. I’m excited to sit down with some of the best artists in the genre and give everyone at home an inside look at the stories behind some of their favorite music from this year. To be a part of such a special event is really an honor, and I can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

"The 58th ACM AWARDS," hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on PRIME VIDEO and the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH on THURSDAY, MAY 11th at 7p (ET) from the FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX. The full two-hour show rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE.

