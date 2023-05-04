Odell

In late 2021, AUDACY announced a multi-faceted partnership with HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL designed to bring unique live events to their listeners and clients. Collaborations happen at the new state-of-the-art performance space at the HARD ROCK HOTEL in MANHATTAN, as well as music festivals and events at HARD ROCK CAFÉ locations throughout the country.

WEDNESDAY (5/3) brought some of the company’s leaders and key business partners together for an intimate performance by TOM ODELL, high above TIMES SQUARE at the hotel’s renowned ROCKSTAR SUITE and stage. Following the show, WNEW (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK afternoon host MIKE ADAM recorded an interview with ODELL that is set to run across multiple company platforms.

On hand were AUDACY COO SUSAN LARKIN, EVP-Head/Programming, JEFF SOTTOLANO, NEW YORK Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO, SVP/Programming-Head of Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN, SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS and Regional Promotions Dir. JESSICA CLARKE.

ODELL was well-represented by U.S. management team GOLD’N RETRIEVER ENTERTAINMENT. On hand were Pres. JOE RICCITELLI, Dir./Promotion-Business Development SARAH LARKIN, Dir./Creative Development GABE RICCITELLI, along with international manager UROK's SAM ELDERIDGE, and on the label side, VIRGIN MUSIC SVP/Promotion MARNI HALPERN and East Coast Regional promo rep LEXI SPRAGUE.

SUSAN LARKIN told ALL ACCESS, “We built the AUDACY Brand on real human connection. We do that every day with our audiences, partners and communities and take it very seriously. Last night was an example of those once in a lifetime experiences where we can connect our listeners and partners with artists in a really unique way."

