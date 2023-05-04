Boris

RESULTS RADIO/CHICO, CA, OM PAUL BORIS passed away unexpectedly on WEDNESDAY MAY 3rd after suffering a medical emergency. He was 43 years old.

Boris joined the company in 2017 as OM of cluster that includes Adult Hits KBQB (92.7 BOB-FM), Top 40 KCEZ(POWER 102.1), Active Rock KRQR (106.7 Z-ROCK), and Classic Rock KTHU (THUNDER 100.7). He was also the PD of KRQR.

BORIS' resume included five years at iHEART/SACRAMENTO in various local and national programming roles, creative imaging for three years at CLEAR CHANNEL/SPRINGFIELD MO, PD for NEW NORTHWEST BROADCASTERS in ANCHORAGE, and PD for SUBARCTIC MEDI News-Talk/Classic Country KMHL A-F/MARSHALL, MO.

RESULTS RADIO SVP DAVE SHAKES said, “All of us at RESULTS are in shock, and I know PAUL’s many friends across the industry will join us in mourning his loss."

President/CEO JACK FRITZ added, “We have lost a colleague, a friend, a member of our RESULTS RADIO family and one of the hardest working broadcasters we’ll ever have the honor to know. May he rest in peace."

