CUMULUS MEDIA has named JAY PHILPOTT OM for its five-station APPLETON-OSHKOSH cluster. He'll also serve as PD/afternoons for Classic Hits WVBO. PHILPOTT takes the reins on MAY 15th.

PHILPOTT most recently was PD/afternoons at sister station AC WGVX (LOVE 105)/MINNEAPOLIS and on-air at Classic Rock KQRS. PHILPOTT also served as part of WESTWOOD ONE's Classic Rock 24/7 format.

CUMULUS APPLETON-OSHKOSH/GREEN BAY Regional VP/Market Mgr. JOHN ROWE commented, "WISCONSIN is excited to welcome back veteran broadcaster JAY PHILPOTT to the airwaves. JAY knows WISCONSIN and will fit perfectly with our outstanding programming team in APPLETON."

PHILPOTT added, "I knew very quickly after speaking to and meeting with JOHN ROWE that rejoining CUMULUS in APPLETON/OSHKOSH was the right move for me. I am thrilled to work with the incredible programming team there, and to continue working with JOHN DIMICK and BRIAN PHILIPS. Coming over from MINNESOTA for my third tour of WISCONSIN radio, I’ll still be wearing purple … but only the stuff related to PRINCE! Here’s to continue making great radio that our listeners love!"

The CUMULUS/APPLETON-OSHKOSH cluster includes Classic Hits WVBO, Adult Standards WNAM-A, News-Talk WOSH-A-W230DB, Alternative WWWX (96.9 THE FOX) and Country WPKR.

