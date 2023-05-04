The seventh summer “I LOVE THE ‘90s TOUR” will be headlined by VANILLA ICE, and include TONE LOC, ROB BASE, ALL 4 ONE, YOUNG MC, KID N PLAY, the SUGAR HILL GANG, and others.

The first show will be at the MOHEGAN SUN CASINO in UNCASVILLE, CT on MAY 13th, with tour stops including LAS VEGAS, TULSA, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, and IRVING, TX. All US dates will be heard on SIRIUSXM’s ‘90s on 9.

UNIVERSAL ATTRACTIONS AGENCY’s JEFF EPSTEIN, who is also Co-Owner & Co-Architect of the tour said, “We started this seven years ago, and the fans just want more and more. We are happy to deliver! Thank you to all of the promoters who keep presenting the tour and all the fans who continue to support it!”

« see more Net News