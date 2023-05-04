Schomann

TUNECORE has promoted HOLLY SCHOMANN to Senior Director, Program & Project Management, overseeing software development processes, product launches, and internal reporting throughout the organization.

TUNECORE Chief Technology & Product Officer ALISHA OUTRIDGE said, “HOLLY has been instrumental in optimizing how we work by establishing a standardized process for cross-team collaboration here at TUNECORE, leading to more efficient implementation of new technologies, products, and services on behalf of our artists. I’m confident that HOLLY will thrive in her new role and that all of our teams will benefit from her strategic acumen, attention to detail, and ability to communicate across teams effectively.”

SCHOMANN said, “Working at TUNECORE has given me the ability to combine my love for music, my background supporting independent artists, and my project management experience to help build the tools enabling the next generation of artists to develop their careers. I am so excited for the opportunity to apply my project management skills as a liaison between all of our teams to improve communication, organization, and ultimately make our team members' lives easier through structure and formalized workflow processes.”

« see more Net News