Slate Of New Shows

IHEARTPODCASTS and KT STUDIOS have released the details of a new slate of true crime podcasts. The companies, who previously teamed for “DEATH ISLAND WITH CONOR POWELL” and “THE PIKETON MASSACRE,” have three new shows on the horizon, starting this SUMMER with "THE MOSCOW MASSACRE," the story of NOVEMBER's murder of four UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO students, followed this WINTER by "TRUE CRIMES," with the team behind NETFLIX's "DON'T F**K WITH CATS," DEANNA (BAUDI MOONVAN) THOMPSON and JOHN GREEN, examining other cases, and, early in 2024, by "MURDER 101," the story of a TENNESSEE serial killer caught by a group of high school students and their teacher, and why no charges have been filed against the alleged murderer even though the TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS agrees with the students' theory.

“All our podcast programming shares the same distinct DNA that uniquely makes them KT STUDIO titles,” said KT CEO STEPHANIE LYDECKER. “We strive to create important and timely IP that can quickly reach different audiences through television/streaming adaptations. The team and I at KT STUDIOS are committed to developing and producing ethical and compelling content for all platforms. We’re proud to give voice to the victims’ families and bring much-needed heat to active investigations that risk going cold.”

