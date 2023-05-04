James

BERLIN-based songwriter CHRIS JAMES was signed by UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. Along with songwriting, JAMES has released several tracks under his own artist name and has 1.5M monthly listeners on SPOTIFY.

UMPG Director of A&R PATRICK PITZ said, “I’ve known CHRIS and his manager PABLO for years and I am very happy to finally have the chance to work together as a team. CHRIS is an exceptional writer, producer and artist with a great versatility. There are no boundaries in music for him and there is no better way of proving his talent than by having two simultaneous #1’s in different genres and countries.”

JAMES said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the UMPG family and working alongside their talented team. Having worked with both the GERMAN and the international teams, I have no doubt that this partnership is the perfect fit for my musical journey. Their belief in my abilities as a writer, producer, and artist truly means the world to me and I am really looking forward to this next chapter."

