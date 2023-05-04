On The Radio & On Tour

SIRIUSXM has launched DURAN DURAN FUTURE PAST RADIO, a limited-run channel that will go deep on the incredible career of the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

DURAN DURAN heads back out onto the road this spring and summer.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA^

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA*

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA*

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR*

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT*

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX*

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX*

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX*

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL*

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL*

08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA*

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA*

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY**

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

^Festival

