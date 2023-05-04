-
SiriusXM Has Launched Duran Duran 'Future Past Radio'; Band Announces Tour
by Tom Cunningham
-
SIRIUSXM has launched DURAN DURAN FUTURE PAST RADIO, a limited-run channel that will go deep on the incredible career of the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
DURAN DURAN heads back out onto the road this spring and summer.
2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA^
05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA*
05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA*
06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR*
06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT*
06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX*
06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*
06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX*
06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX*
06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*
06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*
06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL*
06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL*
08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA*
08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA*
08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*
08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*
08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*
08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*
09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*
09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*
09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*
09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*
09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*
09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*
09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*
09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*
09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*
09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY**
** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille
* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille
^Festival