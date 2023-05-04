Polk (Photo: CBS News)

CBS NEWS RADIO is offering a special for MEMORIAL DAY weekend on the unsolved murder of CBS newsman GEORGE POLK 75 years ago.

“WHO KILLED GEORGE POLK?,” hosted by WHITE HOUSE Correspondent STEVEN PORTNOY and Executive Produced by CRAIG SWAGLER, is an examination of the execution-style shooting of POLK, for whom a prestigious journalism award is named. POLK’s murder has been the subject of much speculation about the involvement of the Greek government and the CIA in the crime and possible coverup.

The show includes archival audio clips, segments from a “60 MINUTES” report from 1990 including interviews with POLK’s widow and brother, segments from a 1949 EDWARD R. MURROW documentary on the case, and new interviews with reporter KATI MARTON, who wrote a book about POLK’s death.

Affiliates can air the show MAY 26th through 29th.

