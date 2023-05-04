James

CESSIE C. COMMUNICATIONS has signed to provide publicity services for VANESSA JAMES.

Based in MIAMI, VANESSA's voice can be heard in NEW YORK CITY's yellow cabs on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKTU/NEW YORK, as well as more than 30 other radio stations. She has voiced campaigns for the PGA TOUR, the CW NETWORK, NETFLIX, AMAZON and MACY'S.

VANESSA was recently tapped by REACH TV NETWORK to host its "Business Traveler" show, highlighting the best hotels, destinations and travel content, and is the voice behind the CW NETWORK's "All AMERICAN Homecoming,” INFINITI MOTORS' campaign and WAZE GPS voice for their global WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH celebration.

