CESSIE C COMMUNICATIONS has signed VANESSA JAMES for voiceover work.

Based in MIAMI, VANESSA's voice can be heard in NEW YORK CITY's yellow cabs on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKTU/NEW YORK, as well as more than 30 other radio stations. She has voiced campaigns for the PGA TOUR, the CW NETWORK, NETFLIX, AMAZON and MACY'S.

VANESSA was recently tapped by REACH TV NETWORK to host their "Business Traveler" show, highlighting the best hotels, destinations and travel content, and is the voice behind the CW NETWORK's "All AMERICAN Homecoming,” INFINITI MOTORS' campaign and WAZE GPS voice for their global WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH celebration.

VANESSA is also a champion for diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship and creative collaboration through her three annual events:

• VJMEDIA MIXOLOGY, for connection among brands, influencers, trailblazers and innovators.

• THE WOMEN OF IMPACT series, an intimate yearly gathering celebrating female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives.

• FOOD, WINE & FETE, a first-of-its-kind all-inclusive SOCA experience in MIAMI, celebrating CARIBBEAN culture and amplifying local chefs and cuisine.

