Wall To Wall Seger In The Morning

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT is celebrating the 45th anniversary of BOB SEGER’s album “Stranger in Town” with “Seger de Mayo." On this Cinco De Mayo of FRIDAY, MAY 5th, the WCSX morning show with BIG JIM O'BRIEN will play wall-to-wall music from SEGER’s catalog and will feature unreleased tracks and interviews collected over the years.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP of National Content DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “BOB SEGER embodies the working class values of DETROIT and the entire MIDWEST in his music, with 'Stranger in Town' being perhaps his finest moment. At WCSX, we honor our MICHIGAN rock heroes every opportunity we get for the enormous contributions they’ve given our listeners.”

O'BRIEN said, “BOB is the Mayor of MICHIGAN, and his relationship with BIG JIM’s HOUSE has included donations of over $200,000 to various statewide charities. We’re blessed to call him a friend.”

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Founder and Former WRIF PD FRED JACOBS said, “I remember the day CAPITOL RECORDS Rep CRAIG LAMBERT walked the record into WRIF. We needle-dropped the entire album and just looked at each other totally stunned. Sometimes you just know you’re listening to a masterpiece. We played every track out of the box – and they all held up. 45 years later, 'Stranger in Town' has stood the test of time.”

