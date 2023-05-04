Karen McCrary Mitchell

iHEARTMEDIA has named KAREN McCRARY MITCHELL Market President for MEMPHIS and TUPELO, encompassing 13 individual stations across the two markets comprised of music, talk and news formats.

McCRARY MITCHELL will oversee day-to-day operations for all programming, sales and community activities, reporting to iHEARTMEDIA Mid-South Area President RONNIE BLOODWORTH, who commented, “I’m excited for what KAREN will bring to our team and our community.”

McCRARY MITCHELL joins the MEMPHIS/TUPELO teams from inside iHEARTMEDIA, where she most recently served as the Division VP/Digital. She began her career at LM BERRY COMPANY in 2009, and is a graduate of UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS.

Said McCRARY MITCHELL, “I am honored and thrilled to be Market President for MEMPHIS and TUPELO. iHEARTMEDIA is engrained in both communities, and my stewardship will embrace our alliances and initiate partnerships to strengthen mutual community interests. It’s a privilege to lead this talented team.

"As the largest audio media company, our dynamic offerings provide access to all. Our seven MEMPHIS radio stations and six TUPELO stations (including BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK) allow our talent to entertain and inform daily. We extend our multi-platform assets across audio, digital, local and national events to our clients and community. I look forward to conveying and extending this across both these unique and incredible cities.”

