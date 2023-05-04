New Hot AC In Memphis

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WEGR/MEMPHIS, which featured a rock format for more than 45 years as ROCK 103, debuts as the new 102.7 KISS FM, with a playlist that includes ED SHEERAN, MAROON 5, PINK, ADELE and more, with on-air hosts ELVIS DURAN and RYAN SEACREST.

Said iHEARTMEDIA MEMPHIS Market President KAREN McCRARY: “We are excited for the new 102.7 KISS FM to be heard all through MEPHIS by our listeners and clients. With changing market conditions, we believe we can best serve the community with these moves.”

The KISS FM brand was previously on KWNW/CRAWFORDSVILLE, AR. These moves were set in motion when AUDACY replaced its Hot AC in the market, WMC (FM 100), at 99.7 with Country WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF) (NET NEWS 4/11).

As part of the move, ROCK 102 will move to 101.9 FM from 102.7 FM with a Classic Rock format that includes LED ZEPPELIN, AEROSMITH, OZZY OSBOURNE and AC/DC. The station will feature on-air personalities BATTLE, JILLY and CRASH.

Said McCRARY, “The ROCK 103 brand has been part of MEMPHIS for over 45 years. We are excited to continue the brand on ROCK 102 (101.9 FM).”

« see more Net News