Carlos ‘Charly’ Pérez Named SVP/Communications And Public Relations At Warner Music Latina
by Pete Jones
WARNER MUSIC LATINA has named CARLOS "CHARLY" PÉREZ SVP/Communications And Public Relations. PÉREZ comes aboard from UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO. There, he served as International VP/Public Relations And Promotion for UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO, MACHETE MUSIC and CAPITOL LATIN.
PÉREZ will report to WARNER MUSIC LATINA Managing Dir. ROBERTO ANDRADE DIRAK and he's based in MIAMI.