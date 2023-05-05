Pérez (Photo: Warner Music Group)

WARNER MUSIC LATINA has named CARLOS "CHARLY" PÉREZ SVP/Communications And Public Relations. PÉREZ comes aboard from UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO. There, he served as International VP/Public Relations And Promotion for UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO, MACHETE MUSIC and CAPITOL LATIN.

PÉREZ will report to WARNER MUSIC LATINA Managing Dir. ROBERTO ANDRADE DIRAK and he's based in MIAMI.

