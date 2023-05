Starr

SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA OM and Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1) PD VICTOR STARR has resigned. STARR joined SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA in NOVEMBER 2021. The veteran programmer is exploring opportunities.

SUMMITMEDIA has begun a search for a PD to succeed STARR in OMAHA. You can apply through SUMMITMEDIA's corporate site here.

« see more Net News