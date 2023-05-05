Coming May 26th

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK is hosting its annual "JUMPSTART TO SUMMER PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA" on MAY 26 at JENKINSON'S BOARDWALK in POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ.

This year's event will feature a performance from FLO RIDA and more artists to be announced. Z100 personalities MAXWELL and CRYSTAL will broadcast live from 2-6p (ET).

Find more information on the event at Z100's website.

