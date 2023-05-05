Now With iHeart

JEMMA SBEG's "THE PSYCHOLOGY OF YOUR 20S" podcast is joining iHEARTPODCASTS.

The show, which launched in 2021 and deals with mental health topics particular to people in their twenties, debuted in 2021 and posts on TUESDAYS and FRIDAYS.

The SYDNEY-based SBEG said, "I started this show as a passion project and have poured so much of my soul into it, so finding the right partner to take it to that next level was crucial. I'm so excited to be working with iHEARTPODCASTS, they are the perfect home for my show and I couldn't be more proud of the partnership we are creating."

« see more Net News