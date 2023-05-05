Winner

CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM has a big winner in its “99.9 THE FAN 10k Playoff Payout" contest THURSDAY when a contestant fired a puck from behind the far blue line and drove it into a small hole at the bottom of a board covering the goal.

The winner, JACOB, was the first contestant to shoot in the competition, held at the CAROLINA HURRICANES' practice facility INVISALIGN ARENA, and was not allowed to take warmup shots; he won the entire $10,000 jackpot and spent the next hour with his wife calling friends and family to tell them the good news. Another contestant won tickets to tonight's Game 2 of the CANES' playoff series against the NEW JERSEY DEVILS by opening a box that contained a golden puck.

The contest runs in each of the HURRICANES' playoff rounds.

