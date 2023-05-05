Award Presentation

AUDACY's "I'M LISTENING" mental health initiative earned the company a Public Education Lifesaver Award from the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION at the organization's gala THURSDAY (5/4) in NEW YORK.

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK midday "TIKI AND TIERNEY" co-host TIKI BARBER presented the award to COO SUSAN LARKIN at the event, which also honored ASHLEY JUDD with the Survivor of Suicide Loss Lifesaver Award in honor of her work after her mother NAOMI JUDD’s suicide.

« see more Net News