Acuff (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed artist COLBY ACUFF to its roster and released his first major label single, "Playing God Again," TODAY (5/5). It will be followed by the album, WESTERN WHITE PINES, on JUNE 9th, produced by EDDIE SPEAR and recorded at NASHVILLE's SOUND EMPORIUM.

The fourth-generation IDAHO native from COEUR D'ALENE is a self-taught musician who learned piano at 5, drums at 9 and guitar at 11, performed for the first time at 12 and was writing songs by 15. ACUFF worked as a fly fishing guide by day while performing in bars at night, then released three independent albums between 2020 and 2022, all entirely filled with songs he wrote solo. He went on to amass nearly 60 million total career streams, more than 27 million of them for the song "If I Were The Devil."

He is represented by MAKE WAKE ARTISTS and WME, and will be opening summer stadium dates for LUKE COMBS.

"When I started playing music, I never thought that I’d get a record deal," said ACUFF. "I’ve always had the mentality that we’d have to go out and do it all on our own. What I realize now is that there are some amazing people in the business who truly understand me. I’m very excited to announce that I’ll be working with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. I feel as though they truly hear me out and understand what my intentions are going forward in this industry."

In his bio, ACUFF said "I've never written for radio. I've never written for anything other than me and my fans, and I don't write love songs. My girlfriend hates that about me."

As for the album, he said, "WESTERN WHITE PINES is a project full of some of my favorite songs. The record is unique in all aspects of the word.”

