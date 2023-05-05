Second Season

APPLE MUSIC LIVE returns for its second season on WEDNESDAY 5/10, with ED SHEERAN to kick things off. SHEERAN will take the stage at LONDON’s EVENTIM APOLLO to perform his just released album - (“subtract”) in full, fronting a 12-piece band that includes the album's producer, AARON DESSNER of THE NATIONAL.

SHEERAN said, “I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you. I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by AARON and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

APPLE MUSIC 1 host MATT WILKINSON added, “We’re excited to present this APPLE MUSIC LIVE show, which offers an utterly unique perspective into how one of the world’s most popular musicians is dealing with some of the heaviest traumas imaginable. It’s an emotional, soul-searching ride — but also extremely fulfilling.”

