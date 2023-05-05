Brown

AUDACY Urban WAMO-A-W279BU (107.3)/PITTSBURGH will stop the music on FRIDAY MAY 12th at 10a (ET) for a live discussion with PITTSBURGH Mayor ED GAINEY on stopping violence in the community.

Assist.Brand Mgr./MD/midday personality KI KI BROWN will host the conversation. The mayor will also talk about his Summer Safety Plan for the youth of PITTSBURGH.

PITTSBURGH public school students and local leaders will be on hand to take part in the event. The broadcast will be simulcast on sister station News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX and live streamed on both stations' social media platforms.

