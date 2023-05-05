Big Summer For Big Time Rush

BIG TIME RUSH is set to hit ROCKEFELLER PLAZA for NBC TODAY'S SUMMER CONCERT SERIES on JUNE 2nd. The TODAY performance coincides with the release of the band’s new album ANOTHER LIFE, their first studio album in ten years.

The band said of the new album, “ANOTHER LIFE really started a few years ago when we decided to get back together, as a new album was always part of the plan. It has been through countless writing sessions, many late nights, tons of revisions and amazing collaborations that we’ve ended up with a body of work we’re extremely proud of. We hope our fans love it as much as we do.”

BIG TIME RUSH released their new single “Waves” off the album along with an accompanying music video TODAY (5/5). They will kicks off their 39-city North American CAN’T GET ENOUGH TOUR with special guests MAX and JAX on JUNE 22nd. Tickets are on sale now. Watch the tour promo video here.

« see more Net News