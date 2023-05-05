Sold

LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Regional Mexican KXCD (LA PERRONA)/FAIRFIELD, ID to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $75,000. If the buyer decides to operate the station as a commercial station or sells the station to another party which converts the station back to commercial, an additional $70,000 will become due.

And the price by which AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA (WINTON ROAD BROADCASTING, LLC) is selling its FOUR CORNERS cluster -- Country KISZ (KISS COUNTRY), KRTZ and News-Talk KVFC-A-K222AD/CORTEZ, CO, News-Talk KENN-A-K221DJ and Classic Rock KRWN and a booster for KISZ/FARMINGTON, NM; Adult Hits KPRT-F (PIRATE RADIO 107.9)/KIRTLAND, NM; Top 40 KKDG (99X) and News-Talk KDGO-A-K252FJ/DURANGO, CO; and AC KPTE (92.9 THE POINT)/BAYFIELD, CO -- to HUTTON BROADCASTING is $2.19 million, according to the contract filed with the FCC. The price was not disclosed when the deal was publicly announced.

