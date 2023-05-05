Extreme

Following a knee injury to guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT, resulting in his inability to perform this weekend, EXTREME have been forced to cancel their scheduled performance at the M3 ROCK FESTIVAL in COLUMBIA, MD on SATURDAY, MAY 6th.

BETTENCOURT said, “I am seriously bummed out that EXTREME are unable to perform for everyone at M3 ROCK FESTIVAL as we’ve been looking forward to the festival for several months. We apologize for the inconvenience to fans attending the festival. I can’t wait to get back on the stage once I’m all mended up.”

The band’s next scheduled show will be JUNE 2nd at the BEST OF BLUES & ROCK FESTIVAL in SAO PAULO, BRAZIL with TOM MORELLO. Their “Thicker Than Blood” headlining global tour begins in the US with dates starting 8/2-29.

« see more Net News