BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY "KSL MOVIE SHOW" co-host DOUG WRIGHT, who retired from his daily talk show in 2018 but continued to co-host the FRIDAY morning movie show, is retiring from the latter as of JUNE 30th, bringing to an end his KSL tenure that started on JUNE 1, 1978. KSL film critic and traffic reporter ANDY FARNSWORTH will join the show as co-host alongside incumbent co-host and film critic STEVE SALLES.

“It has been a treat for DOUG to continue hosting THE MOVIE SHOW and (sister KSL-TV's) SUNDAY EDITION the last five years. We were able to celebrate KSL NEWSRADIO’s 100th anniversary with DOUG and he will always be part of the KSL family,” said VP/Content and SALT LAKE CITY Market Mgr. TANYA VEA. “As we say goodbye to DOUG, we look to the future and are excited to welcome ANDY FARNSWORTH and STEVE SALLES as the new hosts. I am confident THE MOVIE SHOW listeners will be in great hands with them.”

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity!” said FARNSWORTH. “I hope to honor the legacy that DOUG leaves behind and continue the fun and special relationship shared with THE MOVIE SHOW audience.”

