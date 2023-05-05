A Very Happy Occasion

ASCENT LOUNGE in MANHATTAN was the place to be on THURSDAY night (5/4) as DAVID NATHAN and SAM KOCH brought to life their vision for HAPPY JACK RECORDS. The label will be a welcoming and positive home for artists with mental health issues, and is named in honor of NATHAN’s late son JACK NATHAN.

There were industry notables at every turn, along with performances by some of the label’s roster, and a contagious vibe of positivity and wellness. Not to mention some very cool swag and merch!

NATHAN told ALL ACCESS, "HAPPY JACK RECORDS is the first record label of its kind, with a focus on breaking and developing artists who suffer with mental health issues. It will be a label that puts its artists, their talent and their overall wellness at the forefront. With a 365 degree approach to artist stewardship, HAPPY JACK RECORDS will re-frame the industry changing both the perspective and the narrative of mental health"

For more about the label go here: www.happyjackrecords.org

« see more Net News