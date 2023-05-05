75th Anniversary

MARBLE CITY MEDIA's Country WYEA/WFXO (KIX 96.3/100.3)/BIRMINGHAM, AL received a Proclamation from ALABAMA Governor KAY IVEY celebrating the 75th anniversary of the SYLACAUGA-licensed WYEA (launched as WMLS). It also named MAY 16th as MARBLE CITY division RADIOALABAMA’s "75 Years of Broadcast Excellence Day," marking the birthday of the group’s first radio station 75 years ago.

The ceremony took place at the state capitol, and included Pres. & CEO LEE PERRYMAN; CURTIS O. LILES III, son of an original station owner; EVP MICHAEL BRANNON; VP/News and Sports JEREMY LAW; Promotions Dir. CLAIRE HODGES; State Senator KEITH KELLEY (AL-12); and State Representative BEN ROBBINS (AL-33). The proclamation noted the company's commitment "to innovative local broadcasting and community service," which, as RADIOALABAMA, has grown to include 11 broadcast brands in East Central ALABAMA, including various multimedia services and products.

"By celebrating this anniversary of RADIOALABAMA's flagship station, we are recognizing 75 years of important local news, sports and weather coverage," according to the proclamation, adding that "RADIOALABAMA has provided ALABAMIANS and nationwide listeners with not only critical, timely information, but content that fosters family and community fellowship."

WYEA’s vintage transmitter, in constant use from 1948-2012, is on permanent display at the ALABAMA HISTORICAL RADIO SOCIETY museum in BIRMINGHAM.

