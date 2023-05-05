Charity Radiothon

MID-WEST FAMILY Active Rock WJJO (SOLID ROCK 94.1 JJO), Alternative WRIS (THE RESISTANCE 106.7), and Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI hosted their third annual "KIBBLE 4 A CAUSE" live broadcast last TUESDAY (5/2) from 6a-7p at EARTHWISE PET on University Ave in MADISON. The radiothon raised more than $9,000 in cash, food, and supplies for local animal shelters, rescues, and other organizations that benefit our furry friends.

WRIS APD MIRANDA DANIELS said, “Thanks to everyone who donated items for the online auction and helped set up interviews with your pet-loving artists! It was cold out there, but totally worth it to snuggle some animals and help out our furry friends!”

Over the last three years, MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON has raised nearly $40,000 that has helped pay for canine cancer treatments, procure veterinary care for a variety of animals, and find forever homes for thousands of pets.

« see more Net News