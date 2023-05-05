Reel

WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING Country WSCH (EAGLE COUNTRY 99.3)/AURORA, IN/CINCINNATI PD/morning host ROBB REEL, who recently announced plans to leave the station for a new opportunity (NET NEWS 5/1), is returning to CHARLESTON, WV to rejoin WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORTATION OF CHARLESTON-owned Country WKWS (96.1 KWS SUPERSTAR COUNTRY) for mornings, effective MONDAY, MAY 15th.

It's a return to WKWS, where he previously co-hosted mornings from 2015-2016. He will succeed the recently retired WOLF BOWERS..

Prior to WSCH, REEL was PD and afternoon personality at CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Country KYSN (KISSIN' 97.7)/WENATCHEE, WA, and OM for the seven-station cluster.

