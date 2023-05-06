Bugenske

AUDACY Country KFRG (KFROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE, CA's DAVID BUGENSKE shared news on his FACEBOOK page on THURSDAY night (5/4) that he had resigned from the station, where he co-hosted the CMA and ACM AWARD-nominated THE WAKE UP CALL morning show with KELLI GREEN.

In his somewhat cryptic post, the radio veteran wrote, "I don’t even think this warrants a post, other than to make sure that the wonderful people there know how much I appreciate them. I love all of you. KELLI, you were perfect. I’m so thankful for you. I hope this company appreciates you more."

He had been with the station since SEPTEMBER of 2019, and previously did mornings at Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for nearly five years. Prior to that, he was Technical Dir. for THE DENNIS MILLER SHOW at DIAL GLOBAL RADIO NETWORKS, where he worked for four years.

Other previous positions include on-air roles for PREMIERE NETWORKS, FLORIDA GATORS RADIO NETWORK, WFLA/TAMPA and WXXL/ORLANDO.

