What The Puck?

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WRAL (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH is all in on their beloved CAROLINA HURRICANES march through the STANLEY CUP playoffs. Their team leads the NEW JERSEY DEVILS 2-1 in the second round.

On FRIDAY (5/5) a lucky winner scored tickets to that night’s game by correctly guessing which side of puck would land upside after being dropped from 1000 FEET out of a helicopter by MIX MORNINGS co-host BRYAN, while KYLE and SARAH rooted him on from safely back in the studio.

To add to the authenticity of the adventure, ‘CANES PA announcer WADE MINTER did the play-by-play. View all of the action here.

