CRASH KELLEY has been named Dir./Content for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's four-station VICTORIA, TX cluster, including Country KIXS. He has been with the company since MARCH of 2022 in the Dir./Content role for its five station SAN ANGELO, TX cluster, including Country stations KKCN (KICKIN' COUNTRY103.1) and KGKL (NET NEWS 2/28/22).

KELLEY shared the news on FACEBOOK last night (5/7), noting that he will have "some continuing duties in SAN ANGELO. That means I get to stay near my beach, and continue caring for mom as she recovers from her stroke. Truly blessed to work with such an incredible team on all levels."

Prior to joining TOWNSQUARE, he was PD at STARLITE BROADCASTING Hot AC KLTG (THE BEACH 96.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI.

