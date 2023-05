New Album In June (Photo: Shervin Lainez)

Superstar ANDY GRAMMER is set to release his fifth album, BEHIND MY SMILE, on 6/23 through S-CURVE HOLLYWOOD RECORDS. The new single “Love Is The New Money,” dropped last week and regarding the song GRAMMER said, "The world needs more love. I need more love. I want to give more love. This song is a reminder to myself of who I want to be." Watch the video here.

GRAMMER’s U.S. tour dates resume in early JULY:

JULY 9 – HAMPTON, GA/ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

JULY 11 – ASHEVILLE,NC/SALVAGE STATION

JULY 12 – DURHAM, NC/THE CAROLINA THEATRE OF DURHAM

JULY 14 – WATERLOO, NY/DEL LAGO RESORT & CASINO

JULY 15 – BUFFALO, NY/COBBLESTONE LIVE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

JULY 16 – LOWELL, MA/LOWELL SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

JULY 18 – MORRISTOWN, NJ/MAYO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

JULY 19 – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA/OCEANFRONT CONCERT SERIES AT 17TH STREET STAGE

JULY 21 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN/ROCK THE RUINS AT HOLLIDAY PARK

JULY 22 – LANCASTER, OH/LANCASTER FESTIVAL

JULY 23 – GRAND RAPIDS, MI/*Venue To Be Announced

JULY 25 – ST. LOUIS, MO/THE PAGEANT

JULY 27 – TULSA, OK/OSAGE CASINO

JULY 28 – DECATUR, IL/THE DEVON LAKESHORE AMPHITHEATER

JULY 29 – PLYMOUTH, MN/LIVE AT THE HILDE CONCERT SERIES

JULY 30 – OMAHA, NE/THE ADMIRAL

AUGUST 1 – DENVER, CO/DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

AUGUST 3 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT/ *Venue To Be Announced

