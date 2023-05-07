Greenville Mississippi

DELTA RADIO NETWORK/GREENVILLE, MS's 12 local radio stations partnered with LOWE'S CORP. this past weekend (5/6) for a five-hour radio broadcast at LOWE’S/GREENVILLE.

The event raised money, needed items, and supplies for families in ROLLING FORK and SILVER CITY, MS. The communities suffered considerable damage in APRIL from a Category 4 tornado, with winds exceeding 150 mph.

Pres./CEO LARRY FUSS said, "DELTA RADIO NETWORK thanks the people of the MISSISSIPPI DELTA and our corporate partner at LOWE'S in helping our neighbors in ROLLING FORK and SILVER CITY whose lives were completely devastated by the tornado,"

KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS (KMP) Founder/Managing Dir. SHERMAN KIZART added, “Answering the call when natural disasters impact the lives of communities that we serve is what local radio does best. ROLLING FORK and SILVER CITY need help now and for years to come. DELTA RADIO and LOWE'S stepped up now."

The participating stations were Country WKXY (KIX-92.1)-WKXG (KIX 92.1), Classic Hits WBYB (OLDIES 98.3), Urban WIBT (97.9 THE BEAT), Classic Rock WMYQ (ROCK 93.1), News-Talk WNIX (AM 1330, FM 101.1/103.1), Classic Country WDTL (DELTA COUNTRY 105.7), Top 40 WIQQ (Q102), R&B KZYQ-WZYQ (STAR 101), and Gospel WNLA (FM 95.3 & AM 1390).

