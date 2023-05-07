Friends Of Georgia Radio

Nominations are now open for the FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO 2023 CLASS OF LEGENDS to be honored at this year's gala. happening on AUGUST 26th at the OLDE TOWNE ATHLETIC CLUB in MARIETTA.

Member of FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO can nominate up to three people. Nominees may be active in the business or retired. Those GEORGIA radio professionals who are deceased are also eligible for nomination. Click here for more information and to nominate.

