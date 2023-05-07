Swift (Brian Friedman/Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT announced during the first of three concerts in NASHVILLE on FRIDAY (5/5) that SPEAK NOW (TAYLOR’S VERSION) is coming on JULY 7th. Coinciding with the announcement at NASHVILLE’s NISSAN STADIUM, the city turned on purple lights in SWIFT's honor on the stadium's nearby bridge over the CUMBERLAND RIVER.

VARIETY quoted SWIFT making the announcement, "I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention" to the big screens … There, the album cover and release date were shown, before SWIFT launched into the “Speak Now” track “Sparks Fly” as a surprise song.

On night three of her NASHVILLE stop on SUNDAY (5/7), SWIFT's performance was delayed by several hours due to weather. Audience members were told to shelter in place due to severe thunder storms and lightning. The singer posted on TWITTER, while on hold, that she was "ready to play," and she would see her fans as soon as it was safe.

