ALL ACCESS has learned that Reg. Dir./Promotion And Marketing VICTOR LENTINI is departing THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY after 16 years. LENTINI managed artist campaigns for radio, web and social media, as well as sporting and in game exposure focused on the central U.S.

DISNEY implemented a workforce reduction of 7000 employees in an effort to save $5.5 Billion. His last day is JUNE 27th.

LENTINI's label experience includes PASSPORT, CHRYSALIS, ELEKTRA, MOTOWN, UNIVERSAL and THE DISNEY MUSIC GROUP; instrumental in the development of artists METALLICA, THE CURE, BOYZ II MEN, STEVIE WONDER, LIL WAYNE, NELLY, ROBERT PLANT, JONAS BROTHERS, MILEY CYRUS, DEMI LOVATO, and SELENA GOMEZ. Additionally, he enhanced campaigns from Studio films FROZEN and ENCANTO.

LENTINI said, “DISNEY was a great part of my career spanning 40 years of radio and records. I’m off to chart a new frontier. I have the expertise and energy to enhance and expand anyone’s brand or team”.

LENTINI can be reached at (312) 399 3996 or getsmart@victorlentini.com.

